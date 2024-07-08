Karnataka health department mulls writing to Centre about dengue vaccines

Bengaluru: Amid rising dengue cases in Karnataka, the state health department is considering writing to the Centre to provide better clarity about dengue vaccines.

Sources in the state health department told DH that while there are “no immediate talks” about initiating the development of a vaccine for dengue without the approval of the Centre, they are open to exploring the possibility of writing to the central government regarding the scope for an approved vaccine. Presently, there is no approved vaccine for dengue in the country.

State health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told DH that he has asked the department to constitute a team to study existing vaccines in other countries.

“I have told our officials to look into the status of dengue vaccines used in other countries, study their feasibility here, and put together a report. We can then maybe submit as a suggestion to the Centre to consider a dengue vaccine,” he said.