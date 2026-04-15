Karnataka health dept issues advisory on menu for govt events

<p>Bengaluru: The state health department has issued a nutrition advisory for the staff of government offices, functions and gatherings. The department has recommended different menus for in-office meetings, eateries within government office campuses and government events. </p>.<p>For in-office meetings, the department has recommended millet-based snacks low in fat and oil, fresh cut fruits or vegetable salads or sprouts, nuts such as badam or walnut - roasted and not salted. The other recommendations include seeds such as sunflower, pumpkin or flax seeds and green tea or low-fat buttermilk. </p>.<p>The plastic bottled water for all instances have been banned and only locally filtered or boiled water either served in glass bottles or steel flask is recommended. </p> <p>For government events, the department has insisted on using brown rice instead of white rice. One local dish and local cuisine must be on the menu along with at least two millet-based dishes, freshly cut vegetables or fruits and in case of non-veg, only well-cooked lean or white meat must be served, the order read. </p>.<p>A similar menu with either boiled horse-gram, chickpea or corn and low-fat sugar beverage are to be included in the menu of eateries on government office campuses. The government has also advised against serving micro-wave heated or cooked food, industrially processed food, high fat, oil, spiced food, fried snacks, carbonated water drinks, high-sugar fruit juices, alcohol based beverages, milk coffee and tea.</p>