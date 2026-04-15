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Karnataka health dept issues advisory on menu for govt events

The plastic bottled water for all instances have been banned and only locally filtered or boiled water either served in glass bottles or steel flask is recommended.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:15 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:15 IST
healthKarnataka

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