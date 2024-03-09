Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visits acid attack victims

Mangaluru: District-in-Charge Minister, who is also the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dinesh Gundu Rao, met three victims of an acid attack who are undergoing treatment at AJ Hospital and Research Centre in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Of the three students, two are recovering fast, while the primary victim has suffered severe injuries. “I have directed officials to ensure all the facilities from the health department to the victims. The treatment cost will be borne by the department.”