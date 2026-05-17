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Karnataka: Heavy rain, gusty winds cause widespread damage to power grids, trees

Many parts of Haveri district, including the district centre, experienced heavy showers, accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 22:17 IST
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Stone slabs of the Iliyuru Mahavishnu Temple were damaged in the lightning strike at Kakkapadavu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday. 
Stone slabs of the Iliyuru Mahavishnu Temple were damaged in the lightning strike at Kakkapadavu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday. 
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Published 16 May 2026, 22:17 IST
IndiaKarnataka

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