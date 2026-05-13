Karnataka: Heavy rain, gusty winds lash several districts; tree fall halts train services

<p>Bengaluru: Heavy rains, coupled with thunder and lightning and gusty winds, lashed several districts of Kittur Karnataka region, including Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Dharwad, on Tuesday. The thundershowers brought down huge trees and electricity poles, affecting road and rail traffic and power supply in Belagavi and Uttara Kannada districts.</p>.<p>Movement of several trains, including Kolhapur-Tirupati Haripriya Express, was affected following a tree fall on the tracks between Nagargali-Tavargatti railway stations in Khanapur taluk. The rail service between Alnavar and Londa route was hit badly. The Rani Chennamma Express that runs between Sangli and Bengaluru and the Belagavi-Mysuru Express train were stopped in Londa and Khanapur railway stations, respectively.</p>.<p>The train service resumed after clearing the debris and fallen tree. Khanapur taluk and surrounding areas received heavy rain, accompanied by high-intensity winds.</p>.<p>Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, Kalaghatagi, Kundgol and Alnavar experienced thundershowers in the evening. The showers gave a much-needed respite from scorching sun in Kittur Karnataka region.</p>.Rain damage: Health department orders inspection of hospital buildings in Karnataka.<p>The coastal and Malnad parts of Uttara Kannada received sharp showers, coupled with heightened thunder activity. The showers turned Sadashivgad-Aurad state highway and Sirsi-Haveri national highway slushy, giving commuters a torrid time.</p>.<p>The Monday night showers have brought down hundreds of areca trees and several banana plantations in many parts of Davangere district, including Mayakonda.</p>.<p>A massive tree uprooted following heavy rain and gusty winds near Napoklu in Kodagu district late Tuesday evening.</p>