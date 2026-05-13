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Karnataka: Heavy rain, gusty winds lash several districts; tree fall halts train services

Heavy rains, coupled with thunder and lightning and gusty winds, lashed several districts of Kittur Karnataka region, including Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Dharwad, on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 21:06 IST
India NewsKarnatakarain

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