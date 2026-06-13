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Karnataka: Hemavathi canal controversy reignites Tumakuru-Ramanagara divide

Farmer leaders, along with JD(S) and BJP MLAs, have been holding a series of meetings with farmers and preparing for an agitation.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 01:29 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 01:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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