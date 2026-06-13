Karnataka: Hemavathi canal controversy reignites Tumakuru-Ramanagara divide

<p>Tumakuru: The long-stalled Hemavathi Express Link Canal Project, which was halted due to strong opposition from farmers, has once again come to the forefront. There are growing indications that the issue could trigger a political clash between the Tumakuru and Ramanagara districts.</p>.<p>During his first visit to the district after taking oath as deputy chief minister, G Parameshwara directed officials to complete the land acquisition process within a month, stating that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has instructed to proceed with the Hemavathi Express Link Canal project.</p>.<p>Following this, dramatic developments unfolded in the district. Farmer leaders, along with JD(S) and BJP MLAs, have been holding a series of meetings with farmers and preparing for an agitation.</p>.<p>The farmer leaders have openly warned the government that any attempt to restart the project could invite resistance.</p>.<p>The project proposes to take water through a pipeline from Sunkapura in Gubbi taluk to the Hemavathi canal in Kunigal taluk.</p>.<p>Residents of Kunigal have argued that the three tmc feet of water allocated to the taluk is not reaching them through the existing canal system, resulting in their share being diverted elsewhere. The link canal project was conceived to ensure that the allotted water reaches Kunigal.</p>.<p>However, farmers from other taluks in Tumakuru district contend that they have no objection if Kunigal’s allocated water is supplied through the modernised canal system. They argued that taking water through the link canal would adversely affect people in Gubbi, Turuvekere, Madhugiri, Koratagere, Tumakuru urban and rural areas, creating severe water shortage.</p>.<p>This disagreement has turned the project into a contentious issue.</p>.<p><strong>Resistance warning</strong></p>.<p>“Taking water through pipeline up to Kunigal will make it easier in the future to divert Hemavathi water to Magadi and Ramanagara. This appears to be Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s political calculation. We strongly oppose the Hemavathi Express Link Canal, which violates the original principles governing the canal system and threatens to deprive seven taluks of Tumakuru district of water,” alleged Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha State Working President A Govindaraju.</p>.<p>“Lakhs of farmers in the district are opposed to this project. If the government proceeds with the work, people will voluntarily join the agitation. The government and district administration should not assume that the protests can be suppressed through police force. If the police resort to a lathi charge, we will have no option but to resist,” warned Turuvekere MLA M T Krishnappa.</p>.<p>“Even though the people of Tumakuru district oppose the project Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is trying to push it forward through the deputy chief minister. The government should remember the protests that took place earlier before taking any further steps.</p>