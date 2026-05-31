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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court admonishes ACF for filing criminal case against advocate in matrimonial case

The ACF is involved in cases regarding her caste status while securing the job. Meanwhile, she also initiated a matrimonial case.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 22:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtACF

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