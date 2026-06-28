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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court awards Rs 20L to Udupi couple whose only son died in accident

The accident tribunal at Karkala in Udupi district had awarded Rs 7.87 lakh as compensation.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 23:16 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 23:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtUdupi

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