Karnataka High Court awards Rs 20L to Udupi couple whose only son died in accident

<p>The High Court of Karnataka has awarded Rs 20.11 lakh in enhanced total compensation to the parents of a 12-year-old schoolboy, who died in an accident in 2018. </p>.<p>The accident tribunal at Karkala in Udupi district had awarded Rs 7.87 lakh as compensation. </p>.<p>On May 20, 2018, Rakshit Kumar, a class 6 student, was at a bus stop outside his school with his family members. At that time, a tourist minibus, travelling from Mulki Vijaya College Road, and a truck, from Mangaluru, collided with each other. As a result of the collision, the minibus turned turtle and fell on the schoolboy. He sustained grievous injuries and succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. </p>.<p>The tribunal awarded Rs 7.87 lakh compensation with 8% interest, including Rs 7.02 lakh compensation under ‘loss of dependency’. </p>.<p>The parents filed an appeal contending that the deceased was their only son and had a good future. They further submitted that a huge sum was spent on hospital and ambulance charges. The insurance company of the offending vehicle filed a separate appeal seeking reduction in compensation. </p>.<p>A division bench comprising Justices Jayant Banerji and Tara Vitasta Ganju noted that the award under challenge has not yet attained finality. It further said that in Shivaleela vs United India Insurance Company Limited case, the high court itself has specified that in a beneficial legislation like the Motor Vehicles Act, if any enhancement is to be given, it is to be made in terms of the law as on that date. </p>.<p>The bench noted that compensation needs to be increased considering that in 2018, the notional income as per the chart of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority is Rs 12,500 per month as against the Rs 6,000 per month income taken for computing the compensation by the tribunal. </p><p>The bench said the reworked compensation under ‘loss of dependency’ would be Rs 18.9 lakh as against Rs 7.02 lakh determined by the tribunal. The bench modified the amounts awarded under loss of consortium as well as funeral expenses and enhanced the compensation amount by Rs 12.24 lakh. However, the interest payable was fixed at 6%, while partly allowing the appeal filed by the insurer. </p>