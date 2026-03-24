Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court bins hotels’ association’s plea for non-stop LPG supply

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said that it is open for the petitioner-association to apprise the concerned minister in the ongoing deliberations undertaken on Monday.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 21:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 21:41 IST
Karnataka NewsLPGKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us