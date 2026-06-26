Karnataka High court cancels Vachanananda Swami's advance bail in Pocso case

<p>Bengaluru: The high court of Karnataka on Thursday cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Vachanananda Swami in a Pocso case over allegations of sodomy.</p>.<p>Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the trial court, while granting anticipatory bail, failed to issue notice to the victim, which is a mandatory requirement in bail matters arising out of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act cases and hence, the order granting anticipatory bail cannot be sustained.</p>.Vachanananda Swami case: Court reserves order till June 30.<p>However, the high court has continued the protection of anticipatory bail for further three weeks enabling Vachanananda Swami to seek regular bail in accordance with law. </p>.<p>Vachanananda Swami was booked for offences under sections 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 of the Pocso Act. The complainant in the case challenged the May 2 special court order granting anticipatory bail to Swami. It was submitted on behalf of the complainant that a 'blanket bail' has been granted to the accused without properly assessing the ingredients of the case.</p>.<p>The Swami is accused of inappropriate behaviour with a minor boy, who was staying in the free hostel run by Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Guru Peetha, in Harihar.</p>