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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High court cancels Vachanananda Swami's advance bail in Pocso case

However, the high court has continued the protection of anticipatory bail for further three weeks enabling Vachanananda Swami to seek regular bail in accordance with law.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 22:38 IST
Karnataka NewsPocso caseKarnataka High CourtVachanananda Swami

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