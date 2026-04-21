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Karnataka High Court declines to take up review petition on grading issue in SSLC exam

The government had appealed against the Karnataka HC directive, which would mean awarding marks and not grades for third language papers in the SSLC examination.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 13:06 IST
Karnataka High CourtSSLC examreview petition

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