Karnataka High Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea filed by former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case

<p>The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault.</p><p>In August, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka which is probing four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Revanna submitted a 2,144-page charge sheet.</p><p>The charge sheet relates to a case in which the former MLA is accused of raping a woman, who worked as a domestic help for his family. There are two rape cases against the JD(S) leader and a sexual assault case.</p><p>Prajwal Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna and grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.</p><p>More to follow...</p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>