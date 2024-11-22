Home
karnataka

Karnataka High Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea filed by former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case

In August, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka which is probing four cases of sexual assault and harassment against Revanna submitted a 2,144-page charge sheet.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 10:11 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 10:11 IST
