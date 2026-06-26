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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court disposes of PIL seeking SOP for safety of zoo staff

The petitioner cited 17 incidents involving grievous injuries and fatalities of zoo personnel, as reported in the media.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 23:34 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 23:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

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