Karnataka High Court expressed concern about overcrowded hostels for boys and girls belonging to the SC category

A startling aspect is revealed from the figures of the students admitted in various hostels, the bench said. In Koppal district, most of the hostels have admitted students beyond the capacity of intake. In one hostel, as against the capacity of 75 students, 214 students are given admission.

In another hostel, as against the capacity of 100 students, 259 students are admitted. The bench also cited the admissions in the hostel at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district where as against the strength of 50 students, 151 students were inducted.

On the issue of staff scarcity, the bench noted that of the 1,890 sanctioned posts of senior wardens, 1,342 posts are filled up and 548 posts are vacant. Similarly, 53 posts of junior wardens are vacant.

Observing these shortcomings in respect to the management of the hostels, the bench has directed the state to furnish details in regard to the steps which may be proposed to fill up the vacant posts and the issue of overcrowded hostels.

“The authorities are expected to give details as to how they are managing the overcrowding of students beyond capacity in such hostels and whether the students are treated in dignified manner or not. Such details on affidavit shall be furnished on record of the petition before the next date,” the bench said while adjourning the hearing to September 30.