Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, in an abduction case registered by the K R Nagar police in Mysuru. Bhavani’s husband and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is co-accused in this case.

Justice Krishna S Dixit said that the interim anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani on June 7 stood confirmed. Bhavani Revanna had moved the HC after the special court refused to grant her anticipatory bail.