Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, in an abduction case registered by the K R Nagar police in Mysuru. Bhavani’s husband and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is co-accused in this case.
Justice Krishna S Dixit said that the interim anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani on June 7 stood confirmed. Bhavani Revanna had moved the HC after the special court refused to grant her anticipatory bail.
Allowing the petition, the HC noted that Bhavani Revanna had answered 85 questions posed by the SIT during the three days when she had appeared before the investigating officer.
The court has also imposed conditions that Bhavani shall not enter the Mysuru and Hassan districts. However, this condition will not come in the way of police taking her to these districts for the purposes of investigation only, the court said.
Published 18 June 2024, 06:15 IST