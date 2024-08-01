Karnataka High Court High stays proceedings against Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings against Dr K Sudhakar, BJP MP from Chikkaballapura constituency and one Govindappa in a case registered pursuant to seizure of Rs 4.8 crore by officials on election duty. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed this interim order after hearing the counsels for the petitioners and the Additional State Public Prosecutor.

The case was registered on April 25, 2024, a day before the Lok Sabha polling on April 26. After the investigation, the jurisdictional police had filed the charge sheet before JMFC court at Nelamangala, Bengaluru Rural district. The police had charged the accused for offences punishable under IPC sections 171E, 171F, 171B and 171C under section 12 of the Representation of People's Act, for alleged bribery and inducement of voters.