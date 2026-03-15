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Karnataka High Court hikes relief to woman accident victim's kin

The court cited an Apex Court judgement to rule that even in the case of a housewife, an addition towards future prospects is permissible while assessing compensation.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 23:02 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 23:02 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

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