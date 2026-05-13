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Karnataka High court issues directions on e-khata issuance to bridge 'systemic grey area' in decree enforcement

The court further said that the competent authority shall permit the decree holder to remit arrears of property tax, if any, without insisting upon payment by the judgment-debtor.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 16:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Courte khata

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