<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> on Wednesday ordered notice to the state in a PIL challenging the September 21, 2015, government order regarding eviction of forest encroachments. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha also ordered notice to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Karnataka, in the petition filed by Jagadeesha, a resident of Bengaluru.</p><p>In the September 21, 2015, notification, the state government had directed the authorities not to evict forest encroachments below three acres until further orders and that proposals will be submitted for rehabilitation of such encroaches. The petitioner contended that till date, no such rehabilitation measures have been taken, and large tracts of forest lands continue to remain encroached. The petitioner submitted official data to submit that the encroachment of forest land has increased alarmingly from 42,518 acres in July 1995 to 1,65,796 acres by October 2014 and further increased to 2,04,442 acres as on September 21,2015.</p>.Breweries must initiate rigorous age verification protocols: Karnataka High Court.<p>The petitioner stated that the 2015 government order has effectively allowed illegal occupation of forest lands. This has resulted in large-scale misuse, and several encroaches have divided the encroached land amongst family members by taking advantage of the government order. “This contravenes the mandate of Forest Conservation Act and Supreme court's judgement in TN Godavarman Thirumulpad vs Union of India case," the petitioner said.</p>