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Karnataka High Court issues notice on PIL challenging govt order regarding eviction of forest encroachments

The petitioner stated that the 2015 government order has effectively allowed illegal occupation of forest lands.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 16:31 IST
Karnataka NewsForestKarnataka High CourtPIL

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