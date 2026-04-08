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Karnataka High Court issues notice to govt in PIL seeking SIT probe against Viveknagar police in custodial death

On November 12, 2025, two policemen from Viveknagar police station detained Darshan, 23, who was sitting outside his house in Sonnenahalli, Viveknagar.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 16:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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