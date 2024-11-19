Home
Karnataka High Court issues notices to Centre, BBMP and others on PIL against micro chipping stray dogs

A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind also issued notices to the Union government, Animal Welfare Board of India and Karnataka Animal Welfare Board.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 14:49 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 14:49 IST
