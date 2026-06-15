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Karnataka High Court judge urges law students to ensure justice for all at Dharwad workshop

'The responsibility of maintaining public trust in the judicial system rests with lawyers', he said.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:06 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:06 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharwad

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