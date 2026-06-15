Karnataka High Court judge urges law students to ensure justice for all at Dharwad workshop

<p>Dharwad: The role of legal services is crucial in ensuring social justice to every citizen in the country, said Karnataka High Court and Administrative Judge H P Sandesh.</p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating the fourth zonal workshop titled ‘From Classroom to Courtroom: Law Students as Catalysts for Social Justice’, organised in Dharwad on Sunday.</p>.Climate change, water scarcity a major challenge for future generations: Judge Vibhu Bakhru.<p>The responsibility of maintaining public trust in the judicial system rests with lawyers. When litigants approach courts with faith in justice, it is the duty of advocates to help them obtain justice, he said.</p>.<p>Justice Sandesh stated that law students, who will become future advocates, must act as the voice of those who suffer injustice. Otherwise, wearing the black coat has little meaning. He emphasised that <br>LLB students should cultivate discipline, hard work, punctuality, self-confidence, and courage in their lives. They should work towards ensuring justice reaches even the most marginalised sections of society.</p>.<p>He said that creating awareness among the public about various laws is extremely important. Along with acquiring legal education, students should understand their social responsibility and work to ensure justice for the oppressed and exploited.</p>.<p>Karnataka State Law University Vice-Chancellor C Basavaraju said that aspiring lawyers and legal experts should aim to render meaningful service to society. A better society can be built by nurturing values, culture, and ethics. Equal justice should be available to all regardless of caste, religion, or gender. Only when people understand that the law is the same for everyone, the peace, harmony, and equality can prevail in society. Legal awareness, he said, can bring positive change and transformation.</p>.<p>High Court Judge S Sunil Dutt Yadav said that public servants must possess legal awareness and uphold democratic values.</p>.<p>Future lawyers should be conscious of societal issues and play a vital role in ensuring justice for litigants. By fostering gender equality, social justice, and a spirit of public service, they can contribute to the development of society, he said.</p>.<p>Karnataka State Legal Services Authority Executive Chairperson and Judge Anu Sivaraman said that greater public awareness is needed regarding laws that serve as catalysts for social change. Educating people about the importance of laws, their implementation, and the benefits available under them can help bring positive social transformation and improve the effectiveness of public services.</p>.<p>Law students from the colleges of six districts of Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkot, Karwar, Haveri and Gadag districts attended the workshop. Around 1,200 participants had enrolled for the programme.</p>