Karnataka High Court keeps corrigendum ending KSPCB chief’s term in abeyance

The high court on Friday directed the state government to keep in abeyance the corrigendum notification issued on August 31, 2023, wherein the tenure of Shanth A Thimmaiah as the chairman of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) was curtailed.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice M G S Kamal passed this order after hearing the petition.
Shanth Thimmaiah was appointed as chairman of the KSPCB on November 15, 2021. The state government claimed that Shanth A Thimmaiah was appointed on November 15, 2021 for the remainder of the term after his predecessor Jayaram resigned in June 2019. However, Shanth Thimmaiah contended that his period runs till November 14, 2024.
“The assured tenure and this post not being a pleasure post and otherwise the tenure having been fixed for a period of three years ending in the month of November 2024 cannot be cut short or curtailed or truncated at the whims and caprice, even on any justifiable grounds unless it is a curtailment within the meaning of Section 5(4) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974,” the petitioner contended.
The state government claimed that Thimmaiah’s predecessor Jayaram was appointed to the post on March 5, 2019 and his tenure was till March 4, 2022. Hence, Thimmaiah was only appointed to the remainder period and the term expired and an error had crept in while recording the tenure.
“The AG made some preliminary submissions in support of the corrigendum dated August 31, 2023. For this, the court needs to hear the counsel at length and due to the paucity of time at this stage, it is not possible for this court to hear the counsels at length. As such, the office is directed to list the petition on Thursday. In the meantime, by way of an interim order, the state government is directed to keep the corrigendum dated August 31, 2023 in abeyance and not give effect to the same till the next date,” the division bench said.