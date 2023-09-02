Karnataka High Court keeps corrigendum ending KSPCB chief’s term in abeyance

“The AG made some preliminary submissions in support of the corrigendum dated August 31, 2023. For this, the court needs to hear the counsel at length and due to the paucity of time at this stage, it is not possible for this court to hear the counsels at length. As such, the office is directed to list the petition on Thursday. In the meantime, by way of an interim order, the state government is directed to keep the corrigendum dated August 31, 2023 in abeyance and not give effect to the same till the next date,” the division bench said.