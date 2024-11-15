Home
india

Karnataka High Court notice to state govt and PCCF on plea by minister K J George's son

The petition sought directions to the forest authorities to grant unrestricted access to the petitioner to his property through the forest road within the Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 16:57 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 16:57 IST
Karnataka NewsK J GeorgeKarnataka High Court

