Karnataka High Court notice to state govt and PCCF on plea by minister K J George's son

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">High Court of Karnataka</a> on Friday ordered notice to the state government and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), in a petition filed by Rana George, son of energy minister K J George. </p><p>Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar also ordered notice to Assistant Conservator of Forest, Hadiyal, Nanjangud taluk. </p><p>The petition sought directions to the forest authorities to grant unrestricted access to the petitioner to his property through the forest road within the Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary.</p><p>Rana George claims to be absolute owner of the immovable properties at Shambhugowdanahalli and Lakkasoge villages, Saraguru hobli, HD Kore taluk adjoining Nugu Wildlife sanctuary. The only means of access to his property is through the forest road, especially in the monsoon season when the water level rises above 100 ft in the Nugu reservoir. </p><p>The petitioner contended that section 27 (1) (c) of the Wildlife Protection Act provides an exemption on entry to the sanctuary to those persons who have immovable property within the limits of the sanctuary. He said the property is being used only for his personal enjoyment and not for any commercial activity.</p><p>The petitioner claims to have made several representations to the authorities seeking permission to enter his property in accordance with the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act. </p><p>The petitioner alleged that he was harassed by the Forest Department officials on numerous occasions while attempting to enter his own property. </p><p>He also stated that the authorities have further restricted access to his property between 6 pm and 6 am every day, citing ecological concerns.</p><p>According to the petitioner, this restriction causes serious issues as he will have nowhere to go if he reaches the property beyond the specified time imposed by the authorities. </p><p>The petitioner said that the restriction on entry infringes his fundamental rights under Article 19 (1) (d) and right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the constitution.</p>