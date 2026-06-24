Karnataka High Court orders notice to govt in plea against internal quota notification

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday ordered notice to state government in a petition filed by Confederation of Untouchable Nomadic Communities of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> and others challenging the May 8 internal reservation notification.</p>.<p>Justice Suraj Govindaraj has directed the respondents to file their responses.</p>.<p>The petitioners contended that the May 8 internal reservation notification bracketed the most backward untouchables in Category C by providing only 4.5% reservation as against 5.25% reservation granted to other dominant castes under Scheduled Castes category in both Group A and B.</p>.Reels on Nandini milk: Karnataka High Court refuses to stay case against doctor.<p>According to the petitioners, the government issued the May 8 notification despite the challenge to the earlier notification, issued on August 25, 2025, on the same issue pending before the court.</p>.<p>“The May 8 order perpetuates the same defects and proceeds on arbitrary basis since the state government has undertaken sub-classification within the Scheduled Castes without establishing any objective, rational or scientifically ascertainable criteria regarding inter se backwardness among the constituent communities.</p>.<p>In the absence of any empirical data or intelligible differentia justifying such classification, the exercise undertaken by the state government results in irrational and discriminatory division among the Scheduled Castes in the state of Karnataka,” the petition stated.</p>.Karnataka High Court permits removal of uterus from patient with mental health issues.<p>The petition further stated that this would create hostile discrimination between similarly situated Scheduled Castes communities and harms equitable distribution of reservation benefits among the most disadvantaged sections.</p>.<p>On these grounds, the petitioners submitted that the May 8 notification is illegal, arbitrary and in violation of Articles 14, 15(4) and 16(4) of the constitution.</p>