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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court orders notice to govt in plea against internal quota notification

According to the petitioners, the government issued the May 8 notification despite the challenge to the earlier notification, issued on August 25, 2025, on the same issue pending before the court.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 00:10 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 00:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Courtinternal reservation

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