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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court orders release of Gameskraft directors, declares ED arrest as 'illegal'

The ED had arrested Vikas Taneja, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Deepak Sing for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:06 IST
Karnataka NewsEDKarnataka High Court

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