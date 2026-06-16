Karnataka High Court orders release of Gameskraft directors, declares ED arrest as 'illegal'

<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has ordered immediate release of three directors of online gaming company Gameskraft while declaring their recent arrests by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as illegal. </p><p>The ED had arrested Vikas Taneja, Prithvi Raj Singh, and Deepak Sing for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Act. </p><p>Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petitions filed by the directors of the firm challenging their arrest. The detailed order copy is yet to be released.</p>.Can't give relaxation in 30-day notice period for marriage under Special Marriage Act: Delhi High Court.<p>The ED had arrested the three directors in May at Gurgaon over allegations of money laundering and defrauding users on platforms like RummyCulture. Prior to this, the ED had conducted raids on multiple locations in Delhi - NCR and Bengaluru city. These raids were based on the predicate FIRs registered against them in Telangana on allegations of luring players into real-money games and laundering approximately Rs 250 crore. </p><p>The directors of the company were produced before a court in Bengaluru, remanded in ED custody and subsequently in judicial custody.</p>