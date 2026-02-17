Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court quashes BJP's defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over 2023 'corruption rate card' ads

It was argued on behalf of Rahul Gandhi that there is no prima facie material placed to prove the charges against the accused persons.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 08:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 08:56 IST
Rahul GandhiSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us