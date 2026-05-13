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Karnataka High Court quashes detention under Goonda Act, cites 'non-application of mind'

The court observed that the detaining authority did not notice that in the majority of cases, the detenue has either been acquitted or ended in compromise.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:02 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 21:02 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtGoonda Act

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