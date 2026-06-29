Karnataka High Court quashes Rs 20,000 interim maintenance to wife earning more than husband

<p>Benagluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">High Court of Karnataka</a> on Monday set aside a trial court order directing a man to pay interim maintenance to his wife, observing that courts are required to award maintenance either interim or final only when it is shown that the wife has no financial sources to maintain herself according to the husband's standards. </p><p>"When the wife is financially sound and in case where the income of the wife is more than that of the husband and where no other liabilities are found on part of the wife, like looking after the children, courts should not be inclined to pass an order granting maintenance on the ground that women are required to be maintained by men or wife is required to be maintained by her husband," Justice Chillakur Sumalatha said. </p><p>The husband filed the petition, challenging the order filed by a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>court on December 19, 2025, directing him to pay Rs 20,000 as interim maintenance to his wife. </p>.Doctor-husband has capacity to pay: SC modifies K'taka HC order, raises alimony from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for M Tech wife.<p>The court passed the order after the wife had filed an application against her husband and his family under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She had sought Rs 1,13,515 per month for her sustenance and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs. </p><p>Challenging this order, the husband claimed that the marriage had taken place in 2024 and they lived together for only two months. It was submitted that as per TDS, the wife earns a monthly salary of Rs 1,64,285, while the husband's salary is only Rs 57,000. </p><p>The wife argued that she is the only child of her parents and though her earning is around Rs 1 lakh per month, she is under obligation to clear the debts created during marriage. </p><p>Justice Sumalatha noted that no material was produced by the wife giving details of the loans and that the trial should have concluded about the entitlement for interim maintenance only after discussing the earnings of both the husband and the wife. </p><p>"Only because a woman, more particularly a wife, files a petition invoking the provisions of Domestic Violence Act or the provisions of Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act or the provisions contained in the Code of Criminal Procedure, where the right to claim maintenance is recognised, the courts cannot straight away pass an order awarding some amount towards maintenance payable by the husband,” Justice Sumalatha said, adding that the observations made in the order shall have no bearing on the final disposal of the case or any interim applications to be filed claiming maintenance due to change of circumstances.</p>