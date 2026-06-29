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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court quashes Rs 20,000 interim maintenance to wife earning more than husband

The husband filed the petition, challenging the order filed by a Mysuru court on December 19, 2025, directing him to pay Rs 20,000 as interim maintenance to his wife.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 16:23 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruKarnataka High Courtdivorce caseAlimony

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