Karnataka High Court quashes sexual harassment case against Swiss firm's top official, 10 colleagues

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court has quashed proceedings against the Director and Head of Controlling and Reporting and 10 other employees of Swiss Reinsurance Company Limited based in Zurich, Switzerland in a case of Sexual harassment at workplace.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said that a reading of the complaint between the lines would clearly indicate that it was registered to wreak vengeance against all, who did not have any role to play for the ingredients in the complaint.

The complainant joined one of the units of the company in 2017 as its vice president. In the course of normal functioning of the complainant, two accused named in the complaint (accused 7 and 10) raised certain complaints against the complainant, alleging violations of code of conduct with instances of such violations. Ultimately, the complainant was terminated in April 2019.