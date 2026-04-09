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Karnataka High Court quashes trespass crime against drone research company

The court further said section 125 has been attributed to an inanimate object.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 17:37 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 17:37 IST
Karnataka NewsdroneKarnataka High Courttrespass

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