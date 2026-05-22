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Karnataka High Court reduces jail term in fatal accident negligence case

The court took the decision after considering the conduct of the accused in shifting the injured accident victim to the hospital.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 14:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHospitalKarnataka High Court

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