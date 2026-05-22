Karnataka High Court reduces jail term in fatal accident negligence case

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> has reduced the sentence from one year imprisonment to one day imprisonment after considering the conduct of the accused in shifting the injured accident victim to the hospital. The court has directed the petitioner Riyaz Ahmed to pay an enhanced fine amount of Rs 1,00,000 in two equal instalments, to the wife and son of deceased Anand Shetty.</p><p>The accident occurred at about 6.30 pm on July 15, 2015, when Anand Shetty was crossing the National Highway-66, near Beach Cross Road. The car driven by Riyaz Ahmed knocked down Anand Shetty. A seriously injured Anand Shetty was shifted to a private hospital where he succumbed the next day.</p>.Gruha Lakshmi: Karnataka High Court orders notice in PIL over non-disbursement of money for two months.<p>On October 21, 2017, the trial court held Riyaz Ahmed guilty under section 304A of the IPC for causing death by negligence. The court sentenced him to undergo one-year simple imprisonment with Rs 5,000 fine, payable to the dependents of the deceased. This order was confirmed by the Sessions court at Mangalore in February 2018.</p><p>Challenging the conviction and sentencing, it was argued that Riyaz Ahmed did not run away from the accident spot and shifted the injured in his own car, which is a mitigating circumstance. It was further submitted that after the accident, Riyaz lost his job as a driver, and he is now eking out a livelihood by other small jobs. </p><p>Justice V Srishananda noted that justice would be met if the conviction is upheld and the sentence is reduced to one day simple imprisonment along with enhancement of the compensation. </p><p>“Taking note of the immediate conduct of the petitioner soon after the accident in shifting the injured to the hospital in his own car and his willingness to pay the enhanced fine amount to the dependants of the deceased, apart from the compensation received by the dependants of the deceased before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, this Court is of the considered opinion that sentence needs modification,” the court said.</p>