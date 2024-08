The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday refused to cancel the bail granted to Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Revanna, who is accused of abducting a woman, as reported by LiveLaw.

The Special Investigation Team filed the plea in the HC seeking to cancel the bail of Revanna, who was granted bail by the special court on May 13.

Meanwhile, the co-accused in the abduction case, Satish Babanna and others, have been granted bail by the High Court today.