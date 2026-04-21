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Karnataka High Court refuses to hear petition on grading issue in SSLC exam

The court had noted that this circular was prevailing on the date of the issuance of notification pertaining to the examination for the academic year 2025-26.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 13:06 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 13:06 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtSSLC exam

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