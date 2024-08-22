Karnataka High Court refuses to quash abetment to suicide case against husband

On the other hand, the complainant, father of the deceased, argued that transcript of the audio and certain writings in the diary reveal torture and him having extra-marital affair.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted it is not that there was no instigation or no goading. “In the life of husband and wife it cannot be said that there should be minimum proximity. The wife being driven to the wall to an extent of commission of suicide cannot happen at the spur of the moment. It is a collection of agony that has resulted in the fateful incident. It is akin to the explosion of a dormant volcano,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.

The court further said that the video and writings show that there is prima facie material. “Instigation or otherwise of a husband for commission of suicide of the wife can only be deciphered in a full blown trial; it would undoubtedly require evidence, as the truth between the husband and the wife will not come out in a petition under Section 482 of the CrPC unless there is a trial conducted,” the court said.