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Karnataka High Court refuses to quash child marriage case against man, parents & in-laws

In August 2021, the Child Development Project Officer, Devanahalli taluk, filed a suo motu complaint reporting a child marriage.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 21:44 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 21:44 IST
Karnataka Newschild marriageKarnataka High Court

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