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Karnataka High Court rejects company director's plea against crime for data theft

The court held that by virtue of shareholding one does not possess ownership over the entirety of the company's data.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 17:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtData Theft

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