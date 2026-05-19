<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">High Court of Karnataka</a> on Tuesday restrained the unions of State road transport corporation employees from going ahead with the strike on Wednesday, May 20. </p><p>A vacation bench presided over by Justices Suraj Govindaraj and K Manmadha Rao passed this interim order on a PIL petition filed apprehending hardship to commuters, primarily students.</p><p>“Respondent 7 (joint action committee of the trade unions) and its constituent unions are restrained from going on strike or acting on strike notice dated 29-04-2026,” the division bench said. </p>.Karnataka bus strike: Staff seek remedy by May 19 afternoon .<p>During the hearing, the counsel representing the transport corporations submitted that already 12.5% salary hike is implemented and Rs 450 crore has been disbursed. The bench further directed the authorities to hold a meeting between the representatives of the unions and the Transport Minister or the Chief Minister along with the secretaries. </p><p>The unions of the State transport corporations had urged the employees not to work on May 20, demanding a 25% salary hike and full settlement of pending wage arrears. The unions have also demanded 31% dearness allowance (DA) merged into their basic pay, alongside hikes in daily bata and other allowances.</p>