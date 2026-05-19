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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court restrains transport unions from going ahead with tomorrow's strike plan

Authorities told to hold meeting between representatives of unions and the Transport Minister or the Chief Minister.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 06:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKSRTCHigh Court of Karnatakatransport strike

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