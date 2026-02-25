Menu
Karnataka High Court sets aside case against govt high school principal booked for 'insulting' tricolour

Justice Nagaprasanna noted that Section 2 of the Act has borne interpretation by several high courts and said that mens rea becomes the key ingredient of an offence under Section 2.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 22:39 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 22:39 IST
