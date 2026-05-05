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Karnataka High Court stays FIR against BJP MLA D N Jeevaraj in postal ballots tampering case

The case pertains to alleged tampering of postal ballots after the counting process on May 13, 2023.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 10:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsKarnataka High CourtPostal ballotSringeriChikkamagalur

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