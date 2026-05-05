Karnataka High Court stays FIR against BJP MLA D N Jeevaraj in postal ballots tampering case

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">High Court of Karnataka</a> stayed till May 7 the FIR registered against BJP MLA D N Jeevaraj for alleged tampering of postal ballots after the counting process on May 13, 2023. </p><p>A vacation bench presided over by Justice V Srishananda stayed the FIR and directed the State government to place on the material.</p><p>On May 3, 2026, Jeevaraj was declared the winner after verification and recount of postal ballots pertaining to the 2023 Assembly elections in the Sringeri constituency. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru </a>police had registered the FIR against Jeevaraj, former returning officer Vedamurthy and another officer on election duty K N Ramesh, based on the complaint filed by Sudhir Kumar Murolli, poll counting agent for Congress candidate T D Raje Gowda.</p>.Sringeri election recounting: Congress MLA TD Rajegowda's vote tally reduced by 255, BJP start celebrations.<p>The complaint alleged irregularities in counting of postal ballots, including alleged double or multiple entries and manipulation of votes. It was stated that Jeevaraj along with certain officials had manipulated the postal ballots and influenced the result. According to the complaint, certain postal ballots, particularly the ones with votes in favour of Raje Gowda, were manipulated after the counting in 2023.</p><p>In his petition, Jeevaraj stated that upon considering his election petition, the High Court had directed re-verification of rejected postal ballots, recounting of all postal ballots and issuance of a fresh declaration of results if there was any change in the vote count. The petition further stated that after the recounting on May 3, 2026, Jeevaraj was declared the elected candidate.</p><p>The petition contended that the allegations in the complaint pertain to the very counting process and postal ballot verification which were subject matter of election petition before the High Court and that after considering the irregularities, the court had issued directions for re-verification and recounting.</p>