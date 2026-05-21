<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the operation of an advisory issued by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fssai">Food Safety and Standards Authority of India </a>(FSSAI) and a directive by the Ministry of AYUSH restricting the use of Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera somnifera) leaves in food and health supplement products. </p><p>A vacation bench presided over by Justice SR Krishna Kumar specified that the interim order applies to Kerry Inc, an American company, and other petitioners who manufactured Ashwagandha-based health supplements.</p>.Karnataka High Court extends interim order halting transport unions from going on strike. <p>The FSSAI advisory was issued on April 16, 2026, and the directive by the Ministry of AYUSH was issued on April 15, 2026, restricting the use of Ashwagandha. The petitioners claimed that the advisory was issued without amending the 2016 Regulations.</p><p>According to the petitioners, amendment was a pre-requisite before issuing such an advisory and therefore the decision lacks statutory clearance. It was further stated that the authorities failed to properly interpret the 2016 Regulations before issuing the advisory and directive. The petitioners also stated that enforcing the advisory and directive would severely impact their businesses.</p>