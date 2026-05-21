Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court stays FSSAI advisory restricting use of Ashwagandha in health supplements

The petitioners claimed that the advisory was issued without amending the 2016 Regulations.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 15:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 May 2026, 15:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtFSSAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us