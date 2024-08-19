Karnataka High Court stays order to medical colleges to surrender NRI seats

Bengaluru: A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on Monday passed a conditional interim order in writ appeals filed by certain private medical colleges, directing them to deposit within eight weeks the differential amount of fees.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind directed the appellant colleges to pay the differential amount of fees—fees fixed by the government and the amount actually collected by them under NRI/management quota from the 2018 batch students.

“This direction is without prejudice to the rights of the appellants and to balance the equities between the parties,” the bench said after hearing the writ appeals filed by Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and other colleges. The bench also said that subject to compliance of this order of payment, the direction issued by the state government for surrendering of seats is stayed.