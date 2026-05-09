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Karnataka High Court stays postal ballot FIR against former Chikkamagaluru DC

Vacation judge Justice V Srishananda also extended the interim relief granted to D M Jeevaraj, BJP MLA in the case.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 22:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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