Karnataka High Court stays proceedings against Murugha seer in Chitradurga court

The same evening, the HC stayed the NBW and ordered the Seer's release, after his counsel moved it, pointing out that the NBW was issued in the second Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, while the HC had released him on bail in the first POCSO case. And, while granting bail in the first POCSO case he was ordered to attend any trial through video conferencing, and not to enter the district of Chitradurga.