Karnataka High Court suspends live streaming of court proceedings after miscreants play obscene videos

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court, on Tuesday, suspended the video conference facility in all courts in Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi benches, following some unknown miscreants playing obscene videos during live court proceedings.
On Tuesday, as the proceedings commenced, Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said that an unfortunate situation had arisen and the high court had decided to stop the live streaming and video conferencing for time being.
“We are not permitting video conferencing facility, live streaming facilities. Unfortunately some mischief is being played. There may be some mischief players. Technology is being misused,” the Chief Justice said.
The Chief Justice also requested the advocates not to trouble the officials of the computer section if permission is not granted.
“This is an unfortunate and unprecedented situation. Otherwise,the Karnataka high court is always in favour of technology being used for better services for the public at large and the advocates,” Justice Varale said.
Miscreants are believed to have logged into the Zoom meeting platform and played certain objectionable video content in at least four court halls on Monday afternoon. The same mischief was repeated in some courts on Tuesday morning, forcing the high court administration to suspend the live streaming.