Karnataka High Court suspends live streaming of court proceedings after miscreants play obscene videos

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court, on Tuesday, suspended the video conference facility in all courts in Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi benches, following some unknown miscreants playing obscene videos during live court proceedings.

On Tuesday, as the proceedings commenced, Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said that an unfortunate situation had arisen and the high court had decided to stop the live streaming and video conferencing for time being.