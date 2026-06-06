Karnataka High Court upholds land acqusition for Banashankari VI stage project

<p>Bengaluru: A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka has upheld the acquisition of lands at Hemmigepura and Ganakallu villages of Kengeri Hobli for Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) Banashankari VI stage project. A division bench comprising Justices D K Singh and S Rachaiah also imposed Rs 50,000 cost upon the landowners, who were petitioners before the single bench. The cost is payable to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund, the bench said.</p>.<p>The preliminary notification for Banashankari VI stage was issued on November 15, 2000, and the final notification on August 21, 2001. The petitioners challenged the acquisition in 2022. Senior advocate G S Kannur, appearing for the BDA, submitted that the petitioners had failed to disclose that a similar challenge in 2019 was dismissed.</p>.Karnataka HC issues notice to state govt over petition challenging increase in minimum wages.<p>The division bench noted that the finding of the single bench that the acquisition proceedings in respect of the Banashankari VI stage had lapsed insofar as the petitioners' land is concerned is incorrect. The bench noted that the preliminary notification issued for 2,138 acres 4 guntas, whereas the government had approved the scheme for 1,598 acres 2 guntas. The petitioners themselves admitted in the writ petition that the possession of 1,203 acres 18.5 guntas was taken by the BDA, the court said.</p>.<p>“The Single Judge has ignored the vital aspect of development and formation of the sites, roads, parks, public amenities and substantial implementation of the scheme. Once the land got vested in the State/Authority, free from all encumbrances, there was no question of quashing the land acquisition by the writ Court particularly, in subsequent writ petition which was nothing but a gross abuse of the process of the Court,” the bench said.</p>