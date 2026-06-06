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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court upholds land acqusition for Banashankari VI stage project

The preliminary notification for Banashankari VI stage was issued on November 15, 2000, and the final notification on August 21, 2001. The petitioners challenged the acquisition in 2022.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 00:29 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 00:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtBanashankari

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