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Karnataka High Court upholds 'Leave India Notice' issued to French national for violation of visa conditions

It was contended that the petitioner possesses a tourist visa, valid till November 24, 2026, and that the Leave India Notice is arbitrary, in violation of his fundamental rights.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 17:06 IST
Karnataka NewsVisaKarnataka High Courtforeign national

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