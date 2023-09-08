Karnataka High Court waives cooling-off period for techie couple seeking divorce

“The parties to the proceedings are between the age group of 32 to 37 years and they have specifically averred that they intend to concentrate on their career and decided to move on in their respective life. The said decision of the appellants is a conscious decision and the parties are quite mature about the consequences of the said decision. In the facts and circumstances narrated above, this court is of the considered view that the possibilities of reconciliation between the appellants are bleak. Hence, it would be appropriate to exercise discretion for waiving off the cooling period by permitting the appellants to move the petition for dissolution of marriage by mutual consent,” the bench said.