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Karnataka High Court won't interfere in LPG allocation, asks hotels to approach govt

The petitioners had stated that the state government’s new priority-based allocation of 1,000 commercial LPG cylinders per day to the hotels in the entire state does not meet the requirements.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 15:59 IST
Karnataka NewsLPGKarnataka High CourtHotels

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